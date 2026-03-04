Wed: TASE mixed on very heavy trading

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.20% to 4,309.68 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02% to 4,267.76 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.20% to 691.53 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 424.85 points. Turnover totaled NIS 8.26 billion in equities and NIS 6.49 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.57% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.073/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 2.245% lower, at NIS 3.605/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.27% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.08%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.33%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.39%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 7.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.16%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.80% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.82%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 7.38% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 4.97% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.66%. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 4.54% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 4.43%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) rose 4.86%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 4, 2026.

