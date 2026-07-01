Wed: TASE opens July with handsome gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.35% to 4,121.73 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.65% to 4,077.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.84% to 675.47 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 427.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.83 billion in equities and NIS 3.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.034% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 2.979/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.003% lower, at NIS 3.394/€.

On the market, the gains were led by the Defense Index, which rose 3% and the Oil and Gas Index, which rose 2.5%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.56% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.15%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.96% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.69%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 7.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 6.76% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.47%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 2.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 0.77%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.88% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 0.87%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 1, 2026.

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