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Wed: TASE opens July with handsome gains

1 Jul, 2026 18:55
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

OPCE and Nice led the gains today but Tower and Nova fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.35% to 4,121.73 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.65% to 4,077.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.84% to 675.47 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 427.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.83 billion in equities and NIS 3.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.034% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 2.979/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.003% lower, at NIS 3.394/€.

On the market, the gains were led by the Defense Index, which rose 3% and the Oil and Gas Index, which rose 2.5%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.56% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.15%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.96% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.69%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 7.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 6.76% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.47%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 2.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 0.77%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.88% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 0.87%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 1, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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