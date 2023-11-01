Wed: TASE opens November with uptick

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,654.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.70% to 1,669.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.72% to 330.13 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 360.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.66 billion in equities and NIS 3.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.299% from Tuesday, at NIS 4.029/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.824% lower at NIS 4.248/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.85% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.56%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.48%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.44% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.91%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 3.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.23% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.30%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.39%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.02% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.36%.

