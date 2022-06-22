Wed: TASE pulls back early heavy losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange pulled back heavy early losses to end slightly lower today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.17%, to 1,834.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.05%, to 1,890.68 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.24% to 403.54 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.72% to 368.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.41 billion in equities and NIS 3.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.290% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.464$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.121% lower at NIS 3.644/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 5.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover, ahead of an upcoming share issue. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.63%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.68% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.41%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 6% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after announcing it would be issuing bonds to recycle debt. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.21% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.31%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 9.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 6.25% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 7.96%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.24% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 5.36%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 7.87% and its energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (formerly Delek Drilling) (TASE: NWMD) fell 5.53%.

