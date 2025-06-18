Wed: TASE rally maintains momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.32% to 2,805.28 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.36% to 2,840.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.24% to 497.55 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 401.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.46 billion in equities and NIS 4.67 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.143% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.498/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.666% lower at NIS 4.024/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.70%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.24%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.28%.

Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) rose 5.59% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 2.31%, Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 3.55%, and Harel Insurance and Investments (TASE: HARL) rose 3.40%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.27% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.12% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.83%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Next Vision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN) rose 4.6%.

