Wed: TASE record breaking rally continues

7 May, 2025 18:46
The insurance companies and banks including debutantes on the Tel Aviv 35 Index Menora Mivtachim and Clal led the market higher with strong gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.57% to 2,609.36 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.56% to 2,641.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.50% to 457.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 399.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.64 billion in equities and NIS 4.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.857% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.587/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.479% lower at NIS 4.077/€.

Insurance and savings group Phoenix (TASE: PHOE) rose 6.31% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 5.39%. Debutantes on the Tel Aviv 35 Index Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) and Clal Insurance (TASE: CLIS) rose 3.97% and 4.8% respectively.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.22% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.40%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.39% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 0.84% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after reporting its first quarter results and announcing 3,000 layoffs. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 4.75%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.06%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 0.32% after three days of strong gains and Israir (TASE: ISRG) rose 2.6%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 7, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

