Wed: TASE record breaking rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.57% to 2,609.36 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.56% to 2,641.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.50% to 457.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 399.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.64 billion in equities and NIS 4.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.857% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.587/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.479% lower at NIS 4.077/€.

Insurance and savings group Phoenix (TASE: PHOE) rose 6.31% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 5.39%. Debutantes on the Tel Aviv 35 Index Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) and Clal Insurance (TASE: CLIS) rose 3.97% and 4.8% respectively.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.22% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.40%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.39% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 0.84% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after reporting its first quarter results and announcing 3,000 layoffs. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 4.75%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.06%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 0.32% after three days of strong gains and Israir (TASE: ISRG) rose 2.6%.

