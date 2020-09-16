search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE resumes decline

16 Sep, 2020 19:27
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Ormat and the big banks led the TASE down today but Energean bucked the market on new Israel gas deals.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.32%, to 1,332.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.13%, to 1,365.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.15%, to 473.83 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 356.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.22 billion in equities and NIS 3.95 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.321% down from Tuesday at NIS 3.411 /$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.464% down at NIS 4.052/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 7.21% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.60% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.49%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.74% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.87%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 18.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after signing new gas deals in Israel. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.57%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.16% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.81%.

en.globes.co.il - on September 16, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018