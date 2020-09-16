Wed: TASE resumes decline

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.32%, to 1,332.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.13%, to 1,365.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.15%, to 473.83 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 356.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.22 billion in equities and NIS 3.95 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.321% down from Tuesday at NIS 3.411 /$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.464% down at NIS 4.052/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 7.21% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.60% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.49%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.74% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.87%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 18.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after signing new gas deals in Israel. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.57%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.16% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.81%.

en.globes.co.il - on September 16, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020