Wed: TASE resumes falls as trade war intensifies

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.49% to 2,371.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.66% to 2,403.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.27% to 415.13 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.30% to 395.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.21 billion in equities and NIS 6.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.218% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.813/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 2.195% higher at NIS 3.992/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.66% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.99%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.29% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.84%.

Enlight Renewable Energy fell 8.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 4.07%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.81% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.90%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.9% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.41%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.18% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.82%.

