Wed: TASE resumes gains led by Camtek

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.28% to 3,395.10 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.20% to 3,438.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.38% to 583.16 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 419.46 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.30 billion in equities and NIS 4.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.122% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.266/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.158% lower, at NIS 3.783/€.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ led the market today, rising 2.07% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, after Searchlight and David Fuhrer sold their controlling stake in the company for NIS 2.7 billion. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 6.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.72%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.62% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.72%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.67% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.23%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 5.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.35%, NextVision (TASE: NXSN) fell 2.93% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.58%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.