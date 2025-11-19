search
Wed: TASE resumes gains led by Camtek

19 Nov, 2025 19:06
Globes correspondent

Camtek, Tower and Bezeq led the market higher today as Nice and Elbit fell sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.28% to 3,395.10 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.20% to 3,438.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.38% to 583.16 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 419.46 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.30 billion in equities and NIS 4.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.122% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.266/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.158% lower, at NIS 3.783/€.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ led the market today, rising 2.07% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, after Searchlight and David Fuhrer sold their controlling stake in the company for NIS 2.7 billion. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 6.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.72%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.62% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.72%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.67% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.23%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 5.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.35%, NextVision (TASE: NXSN) fell 2.93% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.58%.

