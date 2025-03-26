Wed: TASE resumes steep falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.23% to 2,439.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.28% to 2,463.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.44% to 450.15 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 397.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.29 billion in equities and NIS 3.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.027% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.667/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.234% lower at NIS 3.958/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.72%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.43% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.76%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.17%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.53% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 3.01% despite reporting strong financial results. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.67%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.83%, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after reporting strong third quarter results. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.26% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 0.8% after reporting its 2024 results. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.76% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 0.97%.

