Wed: TASE resumes steep falls

26 Mar, 2025 18:38
Globes correspondent

Shufersal, Camtek and the banks led today's losses while Delek and NICE bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.23% to 2,439.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.28% to 2,463.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.44% to 450.15 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 397.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.29 billion in equities and NIS 3.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.027% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.667/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.234% lower at NIS 3.958/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.72%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.43% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.76%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.17%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.53% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 3.01% despite reporting strong financial results. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.67%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.83%, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after reporting strong third quarter results. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.26% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 0.8% after reporting its 2024 results. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.76% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 0.97%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 26, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

