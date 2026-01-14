search
Wed: TASE resumes strong gains

14 Jan, 2026 19:10
Banks and insurance stocks led the steep rises today but Camtek fell hard.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.59% to 3,928.48 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.29% to 3,963.99 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.17% to 696.44 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 423.44 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.95 billion in equities and NIS 4.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was unchanged from Tuesday, at NIS 3.15/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.06% lower, at NIS 3.67/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.52% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.36, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.16% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.61%.

Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 3.97% and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 4.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.50% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 2.31%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.35% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.98%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.61% and Shapir Engineering & Industries (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.3%.

