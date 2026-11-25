The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.42% to 3,792.38 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.21% to 3,702.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.68% to 560.79 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 423.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.56 billion in equities and NIS 9.51 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.046% higher from Tuesday, at NIS 3.38/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.967% higher, at NIS 3.698/€.

On the market, the losses were led by the Technology Index, which fell 2.47% and the Banking Index fell 0.95%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 7.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day’s highest trading turnover. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.84% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 5.71%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.24% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.32%. Palo Alto Networks (TASE: CYBR; Nasdaq: PANW) fell 2.02% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 5.66%.

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 2.57% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 1.94% after unveiling a streamlining plan today. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 1.41% and Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) rose 2.51%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2026.

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