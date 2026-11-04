search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE sharply lower

4 Nov, 2026 18:43
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Tower and Camtek led the declines today as Enlight bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today following the US midterm elections, bucking the global trend of sharp gains. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.96% to 3,969.53 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.86% to 3,849.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.71% to 582.68 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 427.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.39 billion in equities and NIS 5.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set unchanged from Tuesday, at NIS 3.157/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.595% higher, at NIS 3.55/€.

On the market the Insurance Index fell 2.37%, the Oil and Gas Index fell 1.86% but the Energy and Infrastructure Index rose 0.89%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 7.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.13% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.87%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.14% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.20%, after lowering growth outlook for cloud activities.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.37%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.39% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.87%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 6.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, on hopes that the Democrats midterm election victory will boost renewable energy projects. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.85% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.36%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018