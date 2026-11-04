Wed: TASE sharply lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today following the US midterm elections, bucking the global trend of sharp gains. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.96% to 3,969.53 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.86% to 3,849.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.71% to 582.68 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 427.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.39 billion in equities and NIS 5.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set unchanged from Tuesday, at NIS 3.157/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.595% higher, at NIS 3.55/€.

On the market the Insurance Index fell 2.37%, the Oil and Gas Index fell 1.86% but the Energy and Infrastructure Index rose 0.89%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 7.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.13% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.87%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.14% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.20%, after lowering growth outlook for cloud activities.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.37%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.39% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.87%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 6.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, on hopes that the Democrats midterm election victory will boost renewable energy projects. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.85% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.36%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2026.

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