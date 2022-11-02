Wed: TASE slips ahead of expected US rate hike

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04%, to 1,934.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.82%, to 1,958.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.59% to 383.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.41% to 367.55 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.55 billion in equities and NIS 3.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.630% from yesterday, at NIS 3.501/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.051% higher at NIS 3.511/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market today, falling 0.94% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.85%, Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 1.03% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.45%.

Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 2.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.74%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.39%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.56%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.97%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.34%.

