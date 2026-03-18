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Wed: TASE strong gains continue

18 Mar, 2026 19:29
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek and Navitas led the market higher today but Elbit loss ground on profit taking.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly again today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.24% to 4,295.11 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.19% to 4,229.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.17% to 711.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 422.11 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.84 billion in equities and NIS 6.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.45% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.096$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.257% lower, at NIS 3.570/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, falling 3.21% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after very strong gains yesterday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.24%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.94%, and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.06%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.09%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.95% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.24%.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 5.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 4.26%% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 5.01%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.27% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.31%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 18, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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