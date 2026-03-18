Wed: TASE strong gains continue

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly again today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.24% to 4,295.11 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.19% to 4,229.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.17% to 711.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 422.11 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.84 billion in equities and NIS 6.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.45% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.096$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.257% lower, at NIS 3.570/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, falling 3.21% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after very strong gains yesterday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.24%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.94%, and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.06%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.09%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.95% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.24%.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 5.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 4.26%% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 5.01%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.27% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.31%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 18, 2026.

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