search
Front

Wed: TASE suffers more losses

10 Apr, 2024 18:49
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

ICL and the banks fell today but Teva and Tower bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,965.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.95% to 1,985.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.49% to 424.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 378.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.69 billion in equities and NIS 4.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.732% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.714/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.599% higher at NIS 4.032/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.05%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.42%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 2.14%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 4.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.18% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.05%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.07% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.23%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.58% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.34%. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 2.31% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 0.92%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 10, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018