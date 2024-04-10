Wed: TASE suffers more losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,965.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.95% to 1,985.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.49% to 424.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 378.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.69 billion in equities and NIS 4.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.732% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.714/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.599% higher at NIS 4.032/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.05%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.42%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 2.14%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 4.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.18% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.05%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.07% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.23%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.58% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.34%. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 2.31% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 0.92%.

