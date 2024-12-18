Wed: TASE sustains record-breaking rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.67% to 2,383.74 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.54% to 2,423.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.78% to 443.26 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 395.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.84 billion in equities and NIS 3.99 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.444% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.585/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.442% lower at NIS 3.763/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA again led the market today, rising 6.62% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after rising 19.25% yesterday on positive trial results. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 7.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.37%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.34% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.98%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 3.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.13%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.50% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.96%.

