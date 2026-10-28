Wed: TASE tumbles after inconclusive election results

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today following the inconclusive Knesset election results. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.81% to 4,130.36 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.46% to 4,007.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.78% to 609.49 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.27% to 428.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.77 billion in equities and NIS 3.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.624% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.128/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.984% lower, at NIS 3.480/€.

On the market the Banking Index fell 5%, the Real Estate Index fell 6.3% but the Technology Index rose 0.78%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 4.54%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 4.65%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 5.3% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 5.55%.

NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 6.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 5.49%, Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 4.93% and Harel Insurance and Finance (TASE: HARL) fell 4.59%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 6.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 5.54% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.80%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.94%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.68%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.