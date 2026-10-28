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Wed: TASE tumbles after inconclusive election results

28 Oct, 2026 18:48
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and the insurance companies led the sell-off but tech companies led by Tower and Nova bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today following the inconclusive Knesset election results. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.81% to 4,130.36 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.46% to 4,007.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.78% to 609.49 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.27% to 428.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.77 billion in equities and NIS 3.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.624% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.128/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.984% lower, at NIS 3.480/€.

On the market the Banking Index fell 5%, the Real Estate Index fell 6.3% but the Technology Index rose 0.78%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 4.54%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 4.65%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 5.3% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 5.55%.

NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 6.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 5.49%, Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 4.93% and Harel Insurance and Finance (TASE: HARL) fell 4.59%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 6.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 5.54% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.80%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.94%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.68%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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