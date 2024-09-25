Wed: TASE uptick continues as rocket fire rages

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.93%, to 2.067.88 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.88% to 2,060.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.72% to 409.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.30% to 383.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.60 billion in equities and NIS 3.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.398% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.758/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.057% higher at NIS 4.205/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.58%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.86% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.26%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.38% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.20%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.24% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.91%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.73% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 1.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Electreon (TASE: ELWS) rose 5.51%.

