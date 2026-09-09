Wed: Teva gains as TASE edges lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.06% to 4,273.70 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.24% to 4,179.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.02% to 637.69 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 430.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.66 billion in equities and NIS 5.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.099% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.017/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.214% higher at NIS 3.513/€.

On the market, the Technology fell 1.13% and the Real Estate Index fell 1.17%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 5.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 0.74% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.68%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.63% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.83%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 2.74% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.31%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.37%.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 2.17%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.92%. Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) rose 1.74% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.04%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 9, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.