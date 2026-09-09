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Wed: Teva gains as TASE edges lower

9 Sep, 2026 19:17
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva was higher today and Navitas recovered some of its recent losses as Ormat fell sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.06% to 4,273.70 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.24% to 4,179.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.02% to 637.69 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 430.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.66 billion in equities and NIS 5.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.099% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.017/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.214% higher at NIS 3.513/€.

On the market, the Technology fell 1.13% and the Real Estate Index fell 1.17%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 5.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 0.74% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.68%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.63% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.83%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 2.74% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.31%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.37%.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 2.17%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.92%. Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) rose 1.74% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.04%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 9, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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