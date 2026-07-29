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Wed: Teva jumps but TASE continues to lose ground

29 Jul, 2026 19:22
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Elbit and Enlight led the market lower today but Teva rose strongly after raising its revenue guidance.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.99% to 4,046.13 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.96% to 3,985.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.37% to 658.78 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 1.37% to 427.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.75 billion in equities and NIS 6.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was unchanged from Tuesday, at NIS 3.058/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.224% higher, at NIS 3.483/€.

On the market, the Technology Index fell 2% and the Banking Index fell 1.5%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.79% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.98%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.78% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.38%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 4.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 4.30%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 3.91% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 4.50%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 10.17% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting its second quarter results and raising its revenue guidance. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.79% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.61%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 29, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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