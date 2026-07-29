Wed: Teva jumps but TASE continues to lose ground

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.99% to 4,046.13 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.96% to 3,985.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.37% to 658.78 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 1.37% to 427.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.75 billion in equities and NIS 6.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was unchanged from Tuesday, at NIS 3.058/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.224% higher, at NIS 3.483/€.

On the market, the Technology Index fell 2% and the Banking Index fell 1.5%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.79% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.98%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.78% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.38%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 4.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 4.30%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 3.91% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 4.50%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 10.17% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting its second quarter results and raising its revenue guidance. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.79% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.61%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 29, 2026.

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