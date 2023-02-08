Wed: Teva leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.49%, to 1,797.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.53%, to 1,836.43 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.15% to 360.91 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 370.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.65 billion in equities and NIS 3.54 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.23% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.481/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.546% at NIS 3.738/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.66%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after reporting its fourth quarter 2022 results. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.37%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.65%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.32% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.26%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and its Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 3.1%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.6% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM rose 1.6%.

