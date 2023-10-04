search
Wed: Teva leads TASE tumble

4 Oct, 2023 18:07
Teva and Delek led the declines today but Leumi and Hapoalim bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.99%, to 1,839.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.15%, to 1,864.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.71% to 364.78 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.24% to 369.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 980.9 million in equities and NIS 2.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.416% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.861/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.364% higher at NIS 4.048/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 0.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.42% and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 0.49%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) fell 4.16% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.37% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.21%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.14% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.83%.

