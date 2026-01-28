search
Wed: Teva lower as TASE falls

28 Jan, 2026 19:14
Teva fell after reporting its fourth quarter results as Next Vision bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.72% to 3,980.54 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.87% to 3,991.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.49% to 729.40 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 423.14 points. Turnover totalled NIS 5.29 billion in equities and NIS 5.43 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.419% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.091/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.184% higher, at NIS 3.704/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, falling 0.65% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, after reporting fourth quarter results. Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) fell 2.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Harel Insurance, Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 2.46%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.50%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.18%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.14% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.39%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 5.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 4.24% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 2.18%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 2.66% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.3%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Gilat Satellite Networks (TASE: GILT; Nasdaq: GILT) rose 3.58%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 28, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

