Wed: Teva slumps as TASE rally falters

17 Aug, 2022 18:51
Teva fell heavily today as the banks and NICE Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.23%, to 2,033.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.07%, to 2,081.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.65% to 430.77 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.35% to 376.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.37 billion in equities and NIS 2.80 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.428% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.259/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.090% lower at NIS 3.313/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 9.21% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.23% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.19%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.79% and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 4.70%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.08%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.65%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.13%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.29% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.35%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 17, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

