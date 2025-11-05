search
Wed: Teva soars to boost TASE rally

5 Nov, 2025 19:15
Teva rose strongly after publishing its third quarter results as Elbit and the banks fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.02% to 3,350.98 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.82% to 3,410.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.05% to 597.86 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 597.86 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.84 billion in equities and NIS 4.13 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.276% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.250/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.424% lower, at NIS 3.783/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 17.19% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, for the largest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after posting strong third quarter results and raising its 2025 guidance. Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) rose 2.67% and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 2.12%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.19% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 1.19%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.85%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.63% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.53%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.18% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.70%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 3.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.59%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.18% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.34%.

