Wed: Tower hits new peak

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.84% to 4,456.69 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.38% to 4,385.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.15% to 702.04 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 423.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.26 billion in equities and NIS 5.31 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.034% lower from Monday, at NIS 2.908/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.252% lower, at NIS 3.407/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, rising 15.07% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, to reach a new peak, after reporting strong first quarter results and $1.3 billion in new contracts. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 8.66%, after strong first quarter results and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.66%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 6.64%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 8.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.48% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 7.39%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.97% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 13, 2026.

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