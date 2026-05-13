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Front > TASE report

Wed: Tower hits new peak

13 May, 2026 19:15
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Tower recorded huge gains today after posting strong results but Camtek led the market lower.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.84% to 4,456.69 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.38% to 4,385.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.15% to 702.04 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 423.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.26 billion in equities and NIS 5.31 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.034% lower from Monday, at NIS 2.908/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.252% lower, at NIS 3.407/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, rising 15.07% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, to reach a new peak, after reporting strong first quarter results and $1.3 billion in new contracts. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 8.66%, after strong first quarter results and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.66%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 6.64%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 8.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.48% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 7.39%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.97% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 13, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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