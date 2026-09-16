Wed: Tower leads TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.32% to 4,246.84 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.04% to 4,125.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58% to 617.28 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index was unchanged at 429.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.31 billion in equities and NIS 5.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.525% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.033/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.5% lower at NIS 3.499/€.

On the market, the Technology Index rose 1.08% and the Biomed index rose 0.75%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.63% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.90%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.36% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.04%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 5.68% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 3.15%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.33%, and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 4.94%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 2.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.22%, and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 0.93%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 16, 2026.

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