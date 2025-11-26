Wed: Tower, Teva stand out as indices resume rise

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.88%, to 3,374.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.89%, to 3,419.45 points; and the BlueTechGlobal Index rose 0.27%, to 583.71 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 414.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.34 billion in equities and NIS 7.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.12% higher, at NIS 3.2790/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.47% higher, at NIS 3.7938/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.01%. Phoenix Financial, which reported today and raised its profit targets, fell 2.54%; Teva rose 4.24%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.58%; and Harel fell 0.65%.

Notable advancers today were Tower Semiconductor, up 7.38% against a background of renewed optimism about AI with Alphabet making progress on its Gemini 3 model; IBI Investment House, up 6.00%; Meshek Energy, up 5.10%; and Delta Brands, up 5.02%. Retailors fell 4.06%, IDI Insurance fell 3.56%, and Nayax fell 3.48%.

