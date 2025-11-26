search
Wed: Tower, Teva stand out as indices resume rise

26 Nov, 2025 18:28
Globes correspondent

The main indices rose strongly today, but the insurance sector continued weak.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.88%, to 3,374.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.89%, to 3,419.45 points; and the BlueTechGlobal Index rose 0.27%, to 583.71 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 414.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.34 billion in equities and NIS 7.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.12% higher, at NIS 3.2790/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.47% higher, at NIS 3.7938/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.01%. Phoenix Financial, which reported today and raised its profit targets, fell 2.54%; Teva rose 4.24%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.58%; and Harel fell 0.65%.

Notable advancers today were Tower Semiconductor, up 7.38% against a background of renewed optimism about AI with Alphabet making progress on its Gemini 3 model; IBI Investment House, up 6.00%; Meshek Energy, up 5.10%; and Delta Brands, up 5.02%. Retailors fell 4.06%, IDI Insurance fell 3.56%, and Nayax fell 3.48%.

