Wed: Trump win lifts TA 35 Index to new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23% to another new record of 2,223.75 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31% to 2229.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.46% to 430.39 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 386.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.72 billion in equities and NIS 3.71 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.24% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.739/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.866% lower at NIS 4.008/€.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 5.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Fattal Holdings (1998) (TASE: FTAL) rose 4%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.14% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.2%.

Chip stocks fared well today with Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) 3.46% higher, while Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.86% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.47%.

Renewable energy companies fell sharply on US president elect Donald Trump's preference for conventional energies. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 5.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and and Energix Renewable Energies (TASE:ENRG) fell 4.62%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 4.34% despite reporting strong third quarter results and raising guidance. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.28% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.36%.

