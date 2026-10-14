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Wed: TASE maintains momentum, Elbit Systems stands out

14 Oct, 2026 18:03
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices rose for the third straight session, led by Elbit Systems.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.79%, to 4,162.77 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.64%, to 4025.15 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.08%, to 602.96 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 426.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.88 billion in equities and NIS 4.82 billion in bonds.

The rises in Tel Aviv were stronger before the release of a higher than expected inflation reading in the US.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Defense Index rose 2.49%, while the Tel Aviv Biomed Index fell 1.19%

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.0750/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.07% higher, at NIS 3.4417/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and rose 6.12%, after announcing that its Swedish subsidiary was building a facility to produce laser warning systems. Camtek fell 6.26% despite raising its revenue guidance for 2026 to 20% higher than 2025; Bank Leumi rose 0.45%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.65%; and Tower Semiconductor rose 3.18%.

Besides Elbit Systems, notable advancers today were Bazan, up 4.72%; Argo Properties, up 4.47%; AFI Properties, up 4.46%; and Meitav Investment House, up 4.35%. Electra Real Estate fell 13.18% after rising strongly yesterday, Palo Alto fell 4.77%, Nice fell 4.09%, and Delta Brands fell 3.38%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 14, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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