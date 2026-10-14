Wed: TASE maintains momentum, Elbit Systems stands out

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.79%, to 4,162.77 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.64%, to 4025.15 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.08%, to 602.96 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 426.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.88 billion in equities and NIS 4.82 billion in bonds.

The rises in Tel Aviv were stronger before the release of a higher than expected inflation reading in the US.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Defense Index rose 2.49%, while the Tel Aviv Biomed Index fell 1.19%

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.0750/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.07% higher, at NIS 3.4417/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and rose 6.12%, after announcing that its Swedish subsidiary was building a facility to produce laser warning systems. Camtek fell 6.26% despite raising its revenue guidance for 2026 to 20% higher than 2025; Bank Leumi rose 0.45%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.65%; and Tower Semiconductor rose 3.18%.

Besides Elbit Systems, notable advancers today were Bazan, up 4.72%; Argo Properties, up 4.47%; AFI Properties, up 4.46%; and Meitav Investment House, up 4.35%. Electra Real Estate fell 13.18% after rising strongly yesterday, Palo Alto fell 4.77%, Nice fell 4.09%, and Delta Brands fell 3.38%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 14, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.