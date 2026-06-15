World leaders enthusiastically welcome US-Iran MOU

The announcement of an agreement between the US and Iran to be signed on Friday on a ceasefire and further negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program has been enthusiastically welcomed around the world, particularly the prospect that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened. This is despite the fact that details of the agreement have not been officially disclosed, and that there are conflicting reports from Iran and the US on the sequencing of the concessions each side will make. The announcement is a worry for Israel, however, especially as several European countries are signaling that they will be prepared to lift sanctions on Iran in return for a reduction in the latter’s nuclear program.

In a joint statement, the leaders of France, the UK, Germany, and Italy said, "We warmly welcome the announcement of the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran... This is a moment of opportunity to restore regional stability and stabilise the global economy."

The leaders add, "It is now vital that the detailed negotiations are concluded and this agreement is implemented rapidly and comprehensively," and stress that "The urgent re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz with unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation is essential."

On Iran’s nuclear program, the statement reads: "Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with the US, Iran and the IAEA to this end. We are prepared to lift relevant sanctions in response to clear, verifiable steps by Iran on its nuclear programme."

In a separate statement, UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer called the agreement "a hugely important step forward in ending the war, ensuring regional stability and re-opening the Strait of Hormuz," and said, "We are clear that toll-free freedom of navigation must now be restored in the Strait of Hormuz." His statement too stresses that "For any peace to endure, it is essential that the commitments made, particularly in relation to Iran’s nuclear programme, are robust, verifiable and fully implemented. It remains the UK’s firm and longstanding position that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon."

Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi said in a social media post that he country welcomed the memorandum of understanding as "a major step toward bringing the situation to a close," and added ""I strongly hope that the memorandum will be steadily implemented, that free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will be effectively secured, and that a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear issue and other outstanding matters will be reached as soon as possible."

In a joint statement, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and its minister of foreign affairs Penny Wong said, "While full recovery will take time, restoring this vital trade corridor is essential to easing pressure on energy prices and economies, including in our region."

"We encourage all parties to use this opportunity to pursue a durable and lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy. Iran must address longstanding concerns about its nuclear program and the threat it poses to international security," the joint statement says.

Qatari prime minister and foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said in a social media post, ""We look forward to all parties engaging in the forthcoming negotiations in a positive and constructive spirit that will help consolidate this progress and build upon it."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 15, 2026.

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