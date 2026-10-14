Ya'akov Shahar puts Maccabi Haifa up for sale

After 35 years of owning Maccabi Haifa, during which he led the club to achievements on both the domestic and the European stages, Ya’akov Shahar has officially put it up for sale. He has hired the services of an investment bank to facilitate the deal. The asking price is $100 million. The club confirmed the report, which was first published by "Calcalist".

"Calcalist" reported that Shahar and his partners, the heirs of Israel Kaz, have engaged The Raine Group, which specializes in sports sector transactions, to find a buyer. The bank has already approached various parties. Among the options being explored is the formation of a purchasing consortium that would include a Jewish billionaire holding a 51% stake, alongside a group of high-tech entrepreneurs who are Maccabi Haifa fans, who would acquire the remaining 49%. Under the proposed framework, each investor in the minority group would be required to invest between $5 million and $10 million.

The group of high-tech professionals is active in the Greentech forum, which brings together entrepreneurs and businesspeople who are fans of Maccabi Haifa. The initiative is being led by Tom Livne, co-founder of Verbit, a company that reached a peak valuation of $2 billion. Other names mentioned as potential investors are Ofer Ben-Noon (co-founder of Argus and Talon), Tal Slobodkin, Shimon Elkabetz, Ziv Paz, Tamar Bar-Ilan, Ami Serkis, and Guy Nitzan. Hotelier David Fattal and businessman Udi Angel might also join the group, although it was emphasized that not all forum members are expected to participate in the acquisition.

According to reports, Shahar’s decision to sell the club was made in consultation with his sons, but the long-time owner does not intend to hand the club over to just anyone. "Calcalist" noted that Shahar views Maccabi Haifa as his "life's work" and would therefore only be willing to sell it to a buyer who "guarantees future continuity." Shahar, 85, who was a sponsor of Beitar Jerusalem even before acquiring Maccabi Haifa, led the club to a series of achievements. Under his ownership, it won eleven Israeli Football League/Premier League championships and four State Cups, qualified three times for the Champions League group stage, and launched the European careers of stars such as Eyal Berkovic, Haim Revivo, and Yossi Benayoun.

This story was first reported by N12.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 14, 2026.

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