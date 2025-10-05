Yossi Shonfeld builds server farm with Nvidia's Israel partner

SDS Shonfeld Data Services, owned by Yossi Shonfeld, has announced the construction of a server farm for sovereign AI in collaboration with VAST Data, an Israeli AI storage management company that cooperates closely with Nvidia, and is believed to be about to raise capital at a valuation of over $30 billion.

The server farm, at Bet Yehoshua, will initially contain some 2,000 Blackwell B200 graphics processors. The investment in it is estimated at about NIS 1 billion. The two companies did not specify an amount, but said that the server farm would contain "tens of petabytes of data infrastructure operated by VAST and thousands of Nvidia Blackwell graphics processors, and Nvidia network processors." SDS thus for the first time acknowledges the existence of the AI center first reported on by "Globes" last August.

SDS and VAST Data describe the server farm as "the largest sovereign AI cloud in Israel."

