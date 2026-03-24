Above Security emerges from stealth with $50m funding

Israeli cybersecurity company Above Security has announced that it has emerged from stealth with $50 million in financing led by Ballistic Ventures, Merlin Ventures, and Norwest, with participation from Jump Capital and QPV Ventures.

Above has developed a platform, which uses specialized AI investigators to continuously analyze behavior across identity, endpoint, SaaS, and AI environments. Above's Arbiter engine determines intent by correlating behavioral signals the way a human investigator would. The company says this produces a steep reduction in false positives, eliminates much manual investigation time, and provides an evidentiary timeline that security, legal, and HR teams can act on directly.

The company was founded by CEO Aviv Nahum, a veteran of Unit 81, and CPTO Amir Boldo, a veteran of Unit 49, both elite branches of the IDF’s Unit 8200, and both experienced entrepreneurs with previous exits.

Nahum says, "Today's insider risk management requires constant investigation by humans. That model simply doesn't scale, and AI agents extrapolate this by orders of magnitude. AI agents are becoming insiders in everything but name. They have access, they take action, and they operate at machine speed, yet they're largely invisible to existing insider risk programs."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 24, 2026.

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