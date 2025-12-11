Accel Solutions buys Starlight and Nextwave for NIS 90m

Telecom products suppliers Accel Solutions (TASE: ACCL) is acquiring Starlight Technologies and its sister company Nextwave (100%) for up to NIS 90 million (NIS 50 million in cash and another NIS 40 million over the next three years), "Globes" has learned. Through the acquisitions the company will expand its activities in the security field, beyond cybersecurity. Accel s managed by founder and CEO Ronen Shor and businessmen Gil Deutsch and Roni Biram hold a 13.7% stake, Since Accel became a public company in 2020, it has made no less than 14 acquisitions.

According to their websites, Starlight and Nextwave were founded in 2000 and develop and integrate RF and microwave systems for the security industry. These are systems that are relevant to the hot field of the year - unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), both following the war in Israel and because of the Russia-Ukraine war. They sell their products to companies such as Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and its Elta unit, Elbit Systems, and Rafael, as well as companies abroad. Accel would like to expand its activities to the civilian sector as well. Both companies are held by their founders, Rami Bal Esh and Udi Friedman, who are engineers that have been working in the field for many years and hold equal ownership. They are expected to continue to lead the activity in the next 5 years.

According to estimates, revenue of the two companies in 2025 (until October) was NIS 34 million, with an operating profit of NIS 14 million. In 2024, revenues was NIS 33 million shekels and operating profit was NIS 15 million. Starlight and Nextwave’s combined profit in 2025 is about NIS 18 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 11, 2025.

