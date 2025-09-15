Accountant General: AI to make third of civil servants redundant

Israel's accountant general Yali Rothenberg today gave a dramatic forecast for the future of Israel's civil service and estimates that the AI revolution will make tens of thousands of government employees redundant.

Addressing the Accountant General's Conference in Jerusalem, Rothenberg estimated that "a third of ministry employees will eventually lose their jobs following these revolutions, and this is a significant event."

Rotenberg presented a picture of a situation in which there are currently about 60,000 ministry employees. About a third of them, that is, about 20,000 ministry employees, "will be replaced by advanced technology," he said. "We have no choice. If we don't engage in technology, we won't be up-to-date, we won't be able to provide good services to the citizens of the State of Israel, and we will waste public money and get left behind."

In his remarks, Rothenberg also referred to the downgrades of Israel's credit rating during the war, and criticized the rating agency Moody's. "I was not surprised by the rating downgrades," he said, but added that "Moody's double downgrade was excessive and did not constitute good service to its investors."

