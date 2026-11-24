Israeli AI agents enterprise data infrastructure company Zipher today announced it has raised $53 million in seed and Series A rounds from TLV Partners, Maor Investments and Glilot Capital.

Zipher says its AI agents automatically decide how data workload runs, from resource allocation to framework selection and scheduling, according to the performance targets that each customer sets. Zipher works with several Fortune 500 companies, including Hertz, which see 40-60% cost-efficiency gains, up to 80% better service level agreement adherence and a sharp drop in infrastructure-related incidents.

Zipher says customers typically see results within two weeks. Zipher runs on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud and integrates with dbt, Databricks Workflows, Apache Airflow, Azure Data Factory and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools such as Databricks Asset Bundles or Terraform.

Zipher was founded by CEO Dan Coster and CTO Yoav Gill Ben Ephraim. Coster said, "The next generation of data platforms can’t depend on a person deciding how every workload should run. That dependence on manual work is becoming a barrier to AI adoption at scale. As agents create more workloads, the infrastructure needs to make its own decisions. We built Zipher to be that brain, learning each workload and deciding how to run it within the customer’s performance targets and budget."

As our AI and agentic workloads grow, Zipher helps us optimize how those workloads run. Depending on the workload, we’ve seen compute cost reductions in the range of 25% to 40%, while supporting consistent performance through seasonal peaks," says Gaurav Rastogi, Senior Director, Enterprise Data Analytics & BI Platforms, Hertz.

The latest funding will be used for R&D and worldwide marketing. The company will build out US enterprise sales and expand across Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2026.

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