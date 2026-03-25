AI agents for regulated industries co Notch raises $30m

Israeli AI platform for regulated industries Notch today announced the completion of a $30 million Series A financing round, bringing total funding raised to $45 million. The round was led by Headline with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Jibe Ventures, Illuminate Financial, and Phoenix Insurance.

Founded in 2021 by CEO Rafael Broshi, CPO Elool Jacoby and CTO Yuval Peled, Notch is building the AI operating system for regulated industries, initially focused on global insurers, large brokers, and financial institutions. The new funding will accelerate Notch’s expansion in the US and support continued development of its platform as the AI operating system for regulated industries.

Broshi said, "The insurance industry is beginning to understand the full potential of agentic AI. However, much of the market today is focused on point solutions that automate individual tasks, resulting in fragmented systems and mounting technical debt. The bigger opportunity is connecting broker and policyholder interactions directly to governed, compliant operational execution across the insurer’s core workflows. That’s where AI moves from incremental efficiency to a real end-to-end competitive advantage."

Notch deploys AI agents that automate and execute operational workflows end-to-end. Use cases are typically grouped into conversational workflows and back-office operations. On the conversational side, Notch supports broker, partner, and policyholder interactions such as policy servicing requests, document and data collection, structured intake for claims and underwriting submissions, and inquiries that require system-level execution. Internally, the Notch platform also acts as a co-pilot for operations teams, allowing adjusters, underwriters, and service representatives to query long claim files, policy documents, and submission materials in natural language and receive structured, traceable answers grounded in source data, along with rapid summarization of complex files and submissions.

On the back-office side, Notch automates high-volume operational workflows by ingesting documents and communications, extracting structured data, classifying and routing submissions or claims, and prioritizing time-sensitive requests for the appropriate teams.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 25, 2026.

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