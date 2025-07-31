AI and agent security co Noma raises $100m

Israeli unified platform for AI and agent security Noma Security today announced the completion of a $100 million Series B financing round led by Evolution Equity Partners, with previous investors Ballistic Ventures and Glilot Capital. No valuation was disclosed but sources say that the money was raised at a valuation of $400 million.

Noma Security came out of stealth in November of 2024 with $32 million in funding and ended 2024 with a strong portfolio of customers in production. Noma Security increased annual recurring revenue (ARR) more than 1,300% over the last year with dozens of customers in financial services, life sciences, retail, and technology.

Noma Security was founded in 2023 by CEO Niv Braun and CTO Alon Tron, both graduates of the IDF 8200 intelligence unit. The company has 40 employees in Israel and the US.

Noma Security helps its customers unlock the value of agentic AI wrapped in robust governance, security and compliance. These organizations identify millions of AI and AI agent risks while simultaneously prioritizing and mitigating novel threats at scale. One Noma Security customer processes hundreds of millions of AI prompts every month while scanning thousands of model artifacts and AI environments including cloud, code repositories and AI agent development platforms.

This financing round will help Noma speed up innovation in AI and agent security, further expand marketing operations in North America and EMEA and more rapidly grow its product, R&D and research teams in Tel Aviv.

Noma Security cofounder and CEO Niv Braun said, "AI agent adoption is exploding within our customer base and CISOs understand that AI innovation must be thoughtfully deployed with full guardrails. Noma Security is the only cybersecurity vendor to offer an end-to-end platform purpose-built to identify and mitigate the uniquely advanced risks of agentic AI. Alongside our customers and partners we built the most-comprehensive security and governance solution for both AI and agents."

