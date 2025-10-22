AI browser agents co Anchor raises $6m

Israeli startup Anchor Browser, which develops AI agents for performing organizational operations at scale in an internet environment, has emerged from stealth and announced the completion of a $6 million seed financing round. The round was led by Blumberg Capital and Google's Gradient Ventures, which focuses on AI companies. Another prominent investor in the startup is Colin Evans, Director of VC Partnerships and Startups at OpenAI.

Anchor Browser was founded in October 2024, and is already running tens of millions of AI agents for dozens of customers. In Israel, it is one of the few startups active in the field of AI infrastructure, and has already signed a significant strategic partnership with Cloudflare (a global leader in verification and bot detection services).

The company's founders - Idan Raman (CEO), Dor Dankner (CTO), and Guy Ben Simhon (VP R&D) - are graduates of the IDF 8200 intelligence unit with a rich background in cybersecurity, automation, and development tools from their previous positions at SentinelOne, Noname Security, and BlinkOps. The company has nine employees in its Tel Aviv offices. Some of the recruitment goals are to expand the development center in Israel (the company has begun hiring additional employees) and invest in sales and marketing - mainly in the US market.

By 2030, the market for autonomous AI agents is expected to be worth $70 billion. But even though large language models (LLMs) already allow inference and decision-making, AI agents still struggle to operate online - due to fragile scripts, lack of APIs, and dynamic user interfaces (UI). As a result, and despite the race to implement AI in organizations, many of these implementation attempts fail due to the lack of an adequate solution to this problem. This is exactly the solution offered by Anchor Browser, which is one of the only companies on the market offering an innovative platform that turns any web interface into an intelligent access layer for AI systems.

Many organizations currently employ entire teams of outsourced employees to perform simple tasks over the internet - critical but repetitive operations such as filling out government forms, tracking orders, entering details, etc. - tasks that until now could not be performed automatically in a stable, secure and efficient way. Anchor Browser’s solution enables full automation of these processes through an innovative and groundbreaking approach in the field of AI agents for the browser, and helps organizations perform technological transformation and adopt AI in a smooth and straightforward way - with real value in the real world in the form of substantial cost savings, while increasing the efficiency and performance of the organization.

The market has already expressed confidence in Anchor Browser’s solution. In addition to the prominent investors who have chosen to invest in the company and its product, the early-stage startup’s clients already include leading companies in the field of AI solutions, including Groq, Unify and Browser Use. In addition, Anchor has a number of strategic partnerships with leading companies such as Cloudflare, Coinbase and Groq - in diverse fields such as cybersecurity, data infrastructure and AI-based development tools.

Anchor CEO and founder Idan Raman said, "Agentic AI is only as useful as its ability to act in the real world, and in today’s enterprise, that means acting on the web. Most of the web is still inaccessible to AI because it wasn’t designed for machines. Our mission is to bridge that gap, reliably, securely, and at scale. It amazes us to see how quickly organizations can adopt AI when they focus on making it dead simple - insert AI into existing processes and needs rather than rebuilding the entire org from scratch."

Blumberg Capital managing director Bruce Taragin, a Board Member at Anchor added, "We were immediately engaged by the Anchor team - not just their technical depth, but their clarity of vision in a fast-emerging space and commercial grit. As AI agents begin to reshape how software is used, Anchor is enabling developers to interact with the web the way humans do and broadening the reach and utility of AI to an unimaginable scale."

