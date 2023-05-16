AI care management co Laguna Health raises $15m

Israeli AI-powered care management platform Laguna Health today announced the initial close of its $15 million Series A financing round co-led by SemperVirens and HC9 Ventures. This brings the total amount raised to date by Laguna Health to over $21 million. The company will use the funding to deepen its AI capabilities in care management and expand its marketing efforts.

Founded by CEO Yoni Shtein and CPO Yael Adam, Laguna Health has developed an AI engine that integrates medical care plans with social, emotional, and cultural factors to help care managers better support members' recovery and ongoing care. Armed with care plans personalized to patients’ unique life contexts, care managers are empowered to help members overcome recovery barriers.

Shtein said, "We are thrilled to partner with SemperVirens and HC9 Ventures to further the growth of Laguna Health. Their leadership, experience and relationships will help drive accelerated employer and health plan adoption - giving Laguna the potential to make a difference in millions of members’ lives."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 16, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.