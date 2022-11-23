AI data reclamation startup Mine makes 7 senior appointments

Israeli AI data reclamation startup Mine is expanding with seven senior appointments. Mine, which serves end users and companies on data privacy rights, is announcing four appointments to the company's senior management and three to its Advisory Board, which is composed of world-renowned experts in the privacy and security arena.

Using Mine's platform, users can discover and manage the way that their data is used online, while companies can optimize, mechanize and simplify routine data privacy processes in the organization and enjoy the business opportunities contained in the different regulatory requirements in the field.

Four new Vice Presidents have been appointed to the company's management: Gabriel Benaily as VP, R&D; Samer Kamal as VP marketing; Stas Michalski as VP sales and Daniel Goldfeld as VP Customer Success.

Along with these appointments, three senior figures have joined the company's Advisory Board. Prof. David Hoffman: Senior Lecturer at Duke University in the US, specializes in the application of cybersecurity policy. Ms. Jutta Williams is a former senior executive in privacy at Twitter, Google and Facebook, and Ari Schwartz is a manager in the business sector of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Division of the Venable LLP law firm in Washington D.C. and a former advisor to President Barack Obama.

Mine CEO and founder Gal Ringel said, "The senior managers joining Mine today bring with them major knowhow, extensive experience and personal abilities that they will contribute to taking the company forward to realizing the vision that we formulated at our inception: creating a safer and more comfortable digital living environment - both for users and companies holding our data. At the same time, we are excited about the addition of the new members to the Advisory Board. From our point of view, these are the best minds, and people who in recent years have helped to shape the field of privacy, either at companies or in research, and we are convinced that they will contribute greatly to clarifying the topic and continue positioning us as one of the prominent companies in the privacy and data protection fields."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2022.

