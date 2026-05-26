AI forces Israeli unicorn BigID to lay off 150

Israeli unicorn BigID, which received a valuation of $1 billion two years ago, has joined the wave of tech companies downsizing in recent weeks, laying off about 150 of its 650 employees - more than 20% of its workforce, "Globes" has learned.

An estimated 20-30 of those employees losing their jobs are in BigID’s Tel Aviv development center. This round of layoffs at an Israeli company, comes a day after the announcement that 1,000 Wix employees are losing their jobs, as well as layoffs last week at Meta in Tel Aviv and Intuit in Hod Hasharon. The timing of the wave of layoffs in recent weeks is related to the wider adoption of AI-based development tools in enterprises, and measures to start the second half of 2026 on a more profitable footing.

BigID was founded by CEO Dmitri Sirota and CPO Nimrod Vax in 2015 and has raised about $260 million to date from mainly US investors, including Redwood, Advent, Bessemer and Cisco. The company has developed an enterprise data security platform with an emphasis on internal and regional regulatory rules.

The company said, "We continue to operate in 25 countries. The data and AI market is stronger than ever and we have a category-leading product. As part of this change, we are adapting our workforce and accelerating an AI-first approach in both software development and operations. AI is the biggest technological change of our careers, changing not only what companies build, but also how we work. We are choosing to fully embrace the change. The employees leaving the company have made major contributions to our business, growth and culture over the years, and we are committed to supporting them during this transition."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 26, 2026.

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