AI protection co Artemis Security raises $70m

Israeli startup Artemis Security has emerged from stealth today with $70 million in seed and Series A financing. The Series A financing round was led by Felicis with First Round Capital and Brightmind returning to increase their stakes, and joined by Theory VC, Two Sigma, Lockstep and prominent cybersecurity industry leaders, including the founders of Demisto and Abnormal AI, the former CEO and CTO of Splunk, and senior executives from CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, and Okta.

Artemis Security was founded only six months ago by CEO Shachar Hirshberg and CTO Dan Shiebler. The company has developed an AI-native protection platform that delivers real-time detection and automated response in a threat landscape where AI-driven attacks are carried out within minutes.

Artemis uses AI to combat AI on the cyber battlefield, giving defenders the same speed and adaptability that attackers possess. The company works closely with some of the most advanced frontier AI labs and models, ensuring it stays at the cutting edge of how both attackers and defenders operate. Artemis has developed a proprietary dynamic data model built from each customer's own telemetry, fusing behavioral log data across users, machines, cloud workloads and applications with business context to understand whether an action makes sense for that specific organization.

Hirshberg says, "We built Artemis as an AI-native defense system from the ground up. The question isn’t whether this model wins, but who builds it best. Some of the largest and fastest-growing companies in the world are among our first customers, and we’re able to deliver value to them on day one. That trust matters, and we intend to earn it every day."

Before founding Artemis, Hirshberg built and scaled security operations platforms at Palo Alto Networks and Demisto, which created the SOAR category and was acquired in one of the largest pure-play security operations transactions, before earning his MBA from Harvard Business School and joining AWS to lead GuardDuty, the world’s largest cloud attack detection product.

Shiebler added, "At the core of Artemis is a data model I've been iterating on for years. The real breakthrough isn't just using better AI models, but in giving those models deep, structured understanding of how an organization functions, making reliable detection and automated response possible."

Shiebler spent the last decade building large scale AI systems and most recently led ML and AI at Abnormal AI, where he applied research from his PhD in machine learning at the University of Oxford to develop AI-powered detection systems powering one of the fastest-growing email security platforms in the market.

In less than six months since company formation, Artemis is deployed in production and processing billions of events per hour for enterprise customers and other leaders in technology, banking, and financial services.

The new funding will allow Artemis to expand its engineering, research, and marketing teams and develop its platform as enterprise demand accelerates. Artemis helps security leaders prepare for a future in which attacks unfold in seconds and human response is no longer viable.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 15, 2026.

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