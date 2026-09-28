Air India to resume Israel flights in December

Air India has announced it will renew Israel flights on December 1. The airline will operate five weekly flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv.

It remains to be seen whether the flights will actually be renewed. Since the start of the war in October 2023, Air India has barely flown to Israel. On several occasions flights were renewed only to be abruptly halted when hostilities escalated. Thus flights were renewed in March 2025 but halted at the start of May when a Houthi missile hit the grounds of Ben Gurion airport. Flights were resumed in February 2026 but halted at the end of the month after the war with Iran began.

Flights had been scheduled to restart on October 1 but last month Air India announced that the resumption of services would be postponed.

If flights do resume in December, the Air India service will be the only direct flights between India and Israel, lasting five and a half hours.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 28, 2026.

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