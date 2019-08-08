American Airlines to launch Tel Aviv - Dallas flights

American Airlines has announced that it is launching a new Tel Aviv - Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) route. There will be three weekly flights starting September 9 2020, with tickets going on sale on October 10. American Airlines will use Boeing 787-9s for the long-haul flights.

American Airlines flew to Israel until 2015 when it halted its Tel Aviv - Philadelphia route. The carrier claimed the cancellation was for financial reasons following Operation Protective Edge and the downtick in tourism to Israel.

DFW is the airlines biggest hub and it will offer passengers connection services to 33 US cities.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 8, 2019

