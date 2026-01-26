Amid uncertainty Israeli airlines introduce flexible ticket terms

Amid a feeling of geopolitical security uncertainty foreign airlines flying to Israel have been canceling and rescheduling flights. Now following an increase in demand from passengers, Israel’s three major airlines - El Al, Israir and Arkia - have introduced temporary flexibility in their policies for customers wishing to cancel and postpone flights.

The measures are designed to give passengers greater flexibility in planning flights in the near future, together with the airlines' operational and service preparations due to the security uncertainty. Although each airline has introduced essentially similar steps, the scope of the flexibility and their conditions vary from company to company.

What does each airline offer and for how long?

Arkia

Essence of the flexibility: Cancellation of flights without cancellation fees and receipt of a credit voucher

To which flights does this apply: Passengers who purchased flights only (not vacation packages)

Purchase/booking period: Not specified

Date range for flights: Flights between 26.1.26 and 9.2.26

Cancellation date: Up to 48 hours before departure

Cost/additional payment: Not specified

Exceptions/emphasis: Not specified beyond the fact that these are flights only and not vacation packages

Israir

Essence of the flexibility: Shortening cancellation options as part of the cancellation protection until closer to the date of the flight.

To which flights does this apply: Passengers who purchased flights only, not for vacation packages

Purchase/booking period: New bookings between 26.1.26 and 28.2.26

Date range for flights: Not specified

Cancellation date: Can be canceled for any reason up to 3 days before departure, instead of 7 days as usual

Cost/additional payment: Cancellation protection costs $35 per passenger

Exceptions/emphasis: Not specified other than that it does not apply to vacation packages

El Al

Essence of the flexibility: Cancellation for any reason and receipt of a full credit voucher, at no additional charge

To which flights does this apply: New bookings only.

Purchase/Booking Period: Starting from 26.1.26 and for two weeks

Flight Date Range: Flights until March 17

Cancellation Date: Up to 48 hours before departure

Exclusions/Emphasis: Not valid for LITE or Bonus Card bookings.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 26, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.