Antitrust regulator approves Cellcom - Golan Telecom merger

The Israel Competition Authority (formerly the Israel Antitrust Authority) has approved the merger between mobile phone operators Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) and Golan Telecom. The Israel Competition Authority said that it was unconditionally approving the merger and that it does not harm competition.

In February, Cellcom announced that it would buy Golan Telecom at a valuation of NIS 737 million.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Finance also gave the green light to the merger.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 10, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020