APM, EBN law firms enlarge as Zemah Schneider dissolves

Zemah Schneider Law Firm is dissolving after 19 years. Ten of the firm’s 26 lawyers including founder Mimi Zemah and senior partner Achu Frank (who is also a CPA) will join Amit, Pollak, Matalon & Co. (APM). Another 16 lawyers and partners, along with founder Ehud Schneider, will join Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano & Co. (EBN).

Based in Ramat HaHayal in Tel Aviv, Zemah Schneider specialized in the tech sector and supporting technology companies, as well as departments in the automotive, real estate, and commercial litigation fields. Achu Frank joined Zemah Schneider a decade ago and prior to that, he headed the tax department at Zellermayer Pelossof.

Advs. Ehud Schneider and Mimi Zemah said, "About 19 years ago, we founded Zemah Schneider with the desire to build a somewhat different kind of law firm. Looking back, we are particularly proud that we succeeded in realizing this vision by building a successful firm and creating a professional and personal home for our partners and employees.

"Now that the firm has reached the next stage in its evolution, we have chosen to explore how we can provide even broader opportunities to our clients and our staff. Guided by the same worldview that has shaped our approach over the years, we set out together to find the right partners for the next stage of our journey.

"We take pride in the path we have traveled together and in the firm we have built over nearly two decades. Just as the decision to establish the firm was a joint one, so too was the decision regarding this next chapter, reached together, rooted in friendship, trust, and mutual respect."

APM’s high-tech department will now have 60 lawyers

With the addition of these ten lawyers, the Amit, Pollak, Matalon & Co. (APM) law firm will expand its high-tech and tax departments. Joining alongside Advs. Zemach and Frank are Kfir Zaga, Hila Abadi, Amran Zoabi, Rona Sabatani, Mirit Wolf, Liat Bar-El, and Morad Abbas.

Following this move, APM will comprise 150 lawyers and patent attorneys. The High-Tech department will comprise some 60 lawyers, while the Tax department will comprise 13 lawyers.

Adv. Zemah brings over three decades of experience in the fields of high-tech, investment funds, investments, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and corporate law.

Adv. (CPA) Achu Frank possesses extensive experience in tax law and advises on corporate transactions, as well as mergers and acquisitions.

APM chairman Adv. Yonatan Altman said, "The merger with the group led by Mimi Zemah and Achu Frank represents another major step in the firm's growth. We continue to expand our operations by bringing on board attorneys with exceptional expertise, who strengthen our core practice areas. The current merger will allow us to deepen the legal support we provide to technology companies, investment funds, and clients operating in international markets.

New Transport and Automotive Department at EBN

The Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano (EBN) law firm is set to add 16 lawyers to its ranks, including 7 partners, bringing the firm’s total number of lawyers to 181. The incoming partners are Ehud Schneider, Liat Blumberger-Levi, Sigalit Ben Sasson, Shiran Mekahal-Harosh, Netanel Fried, Naama Livnat, and Moran Goldberg.

The new team will set up a Transport and Automotive Department within the firm. This department will focus primarily on providing legal support to the automotive sector, encompassing areas such as litigation, regulation and import licensing, class actions, and commercial agreements across all relevant domains.

Adv. Schneider’s team specializes in the automotive and transport sector. For many years, they have represented the Israel Vehicle Importers Association, major vehicle importers in Israel, and leading international vehicle manufacturers including the Union Group, the Freesbe Group, the Champion Group, and others. Adv. Shiran Mekahal-Harosh, a partner specializing in real estate, will join EBN’s Real Estate Department, bringing her clients with her.

EBN managing partner Adv. Lior Oren said, "The automotive sector in Israel is characterized by complex and evolving regulation, intense competition, and rapid change. Industry players require legal support with a deep understanding of both commercial operations and the regulatory landscape. The establishment of this new department is a further step in our strategic initiative to expand the firm’s operations and enhance the services we provide to our clients."

Adv. Giora Erdinast, Chairman and Founding Partner, and Adv. Doni Toledano, Chairman of the Executive Committee, said, "For us, the arrival of Udi and his team brings things full circle, following decades of friendship and professional collaboration. Udi brings with him extensive experience and unique expertise in the automotive sector."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2026.

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